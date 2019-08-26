Edison State EAGLE student finds success at Darke County Fair

PIQUA — Students involved in the EAGLE Program at Edison State Community College are already seeing the benefits of receiving hands-on learning opportunities.

One student, in particular, recently found success at The Great Darke County Fair. Dalton Wolf, of New Madison, received first place for his artwork titled “Farm of Ohio” in the drawing category for differently abled adults.

“Although, the idea of winning an award/prize is what motivated Dalton to enter the contest, we are just grateful for the opportunity which allowed him to experience what it is like to participate in fair week and to submit an entry. This is the first year a category for differently abled individuals has been offered for the Fine Arts exhibit/contest at The Darke County Fair,” said Wolf’s mother and guardian, Melissa.

Most recently, Wolf completed Drawing I at Edison State which provided him with the fundamental techniques of drawing in pencil, charcoal, and ink. The course also explored realistic representation and visual observation.

“The drawing course at Edison State helped Dalton to explore different styles of drawing which he had never attempted before, such as drawing structures and what is actually visible, opposed to drawing ideas from his imagination. The drawing course also helped him become aware of areas where he does well and can excel and areas in need of improvement or that he did not enjoy as much,” said Wolf.

Dalton will return to Edison State in the fall for a second semester in the EAGLE Program.

“Dalton enjoys every aspect of attending Edison State, as attending college has always been an anticipated goal. We were just always unsure of how his ideas of college would ever be possible and we undoubtedly encountered many obstacles when searching for potential schools,” said Wolf.

“Attending Edison State has not only fulfilled his desire to attend college with other “typical students,” but has also helped him to improve his social interaction skills, communication skills and to become more independent. We are so blessed for the opportunity which has allowed Dalton to attend Edison State and for the patient and kind people who have encouraged Dalton along the way.”

The EAGLE Program exists to support students with intellectual or developmental disabilities through interactive career assessments, academically inclusive courses with Edison State students, supplemental and life skills courses, peer tutors and mentors, internships, and financial assistance to those who qualify.

Edison State Community College serves as one of only eight postsecondary program hosts in the State of Ohio to have such a program. Other program hosts include, The Ohio State University, the University of Toledo, and the University of Cincinnati to name a few.

The EAGLE Program at Edison State is funded by a grant from The Ohio State University. The grant is supplemented by funds from the Miami, Darke and Shelby County Boards of Developmental Disabilities and Edison State Community College.

For more information about the EAGLE Program at Edison State, contact Ashley Homan, program director, by emailing ahoman3@edisonohio.edu or calling 937-778-7995.