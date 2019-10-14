Houston-UVCC FFA competes in Big E

HOUSTON – The Houston-UVCC FFA Chapter placed second at the Big Eastern Region Exposition Food Science and Technology competition on Saturday, September 14 in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Food Science and Technology Career Development Event (CDE) prepares students for careers in food safety and product development. Students were required to design a food product and present their ideas to a panel of judges, complete a food safety sanitation report and compete in several food science practicums.

The team consisted of Hannah Hollinger, daughter of Chad and Beth Hollinger, of Sidney, Megan Maier, daughter of Ryan and Gina Maier, of Houston, Jen Oliver, daughter of Joy Oliver, of Sidney, and Collin Walker, son of Bruce and Connie Walker, of Houston.

The Big Eastern Region Exposition combines the 18 FFA chapters who are housed in the eastern region and placed second in their respective state’s competitions. 22 different CDEs were represented at the Big E and Ohio received the State’s Sweepstakes due to their high performance in these 22 CDEs.

Individually, Hollinger placed fifth, Maier sixth, Walker seventh and Oliver eighth. This is the first time in school history the Houston-UVCC FFA Chapter competed in this CDE at the Big E.