Riverside FFA members learn to evaluate soil

DEGRAFF— This year the Riverside FFA Chapter hosted the District 6 soils contest held at Knief Farms. There were 22 schools and over 260 students that participated in this event.

The Riverside FFA chapter had one team evaluate soils for farming use and implement best management practices for each soil pit. The second team judged the soil for urban uses, this would include judging soil to determine the best managed practices for septic systems, roads, lawns, lawns and gardens, constructing buildings and basements.

The Urban and Agriculture teams both teams place eighth overall at districts