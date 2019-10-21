Sidney FFA fruit sale underway

SIDNEY —The Sidney FFA chapter annual fruit sale is underway.

The sale includes navels, Clementines (Cuties), red grapefruit, pears, pineapples, Ohio apples (red delicious, gold delicious, Granny Smith, gala, Fuji, goldrush), peanuts, cashews, almonds, pecans, mixed nuts and various chocolate covered nuts along with DB Yummers BBQ Sauce and Jack Link’s Beef Jerky.

The proceeds will go towards Sidney FFA activities, community service projects, National and State Convention trips and the FFA banquet. Contact any Sidney FFA member for a complete list of products and prices or call the Ag Department and ask for Michael Ward, 937-497-2238, ext. 1198 or michael.ward@sidneycityschools.org for information.

All orders should be prepaid and turned into Ward by Nov. 13. Items ordered will be delivered the first week of December.