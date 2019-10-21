FFA American Degree recipient visits Sidney FFA

Bradley Burden, former Sidney FFA member and officer, had the opportunity to talk to current agricultural students about his career in agriculture. Burden described his job at Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed and discussed all the career opportunities at Bambauer and across the ag industry. In 2017 Burden became the first Sidney FFA member to receive the American Degree. He is currently studying Ag Business Management at the University of Northwestern Ohio.

Bradley Burden, former Sidney FFA member and officer, had the opportunity to talk to current agricultural students about his career in agriculture. Burden described his job at Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed and discussed all the career opportunities at Bambauer and across the ag industry. In 2017 Burden became the first Sidney FFA member to receive the American Degree. He is currently studying Ag Business Management at the University of Northwestern Ohio. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_SidneyFFA.jpg Bradley Burden, former Sidney FFA member and officer, had the opportunity to talk to current agricultural students about his career in agriculture. Burden described his job at Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed and discussed all the career opportunities at Bambauer and across the ag industry. In 2017 Burden became the first Sidney FFA member to receive the American Degree. He is currently studying Ag Business Management at the University of Northwestern Ohio. Courtesy photo