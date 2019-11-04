Worms, water and wealth

BELLEFONTAINE — Tom and Nancy Smith hosted the third Agricultural Program recently at their farm. The event was sponsored by the Logan County Land Trust in partnership with Logan and Champaign County SWCD and OSU Extension.

There were four extremely talented speakers that night, starting with the Frank Gibbs, the renowned “Soils Guy” from Hancock County. Gibbs spoke about “Soil Health” and how night crawlers (worms) are natures wonders to the soil and all the good things that those creatures are doing for us 24-7. Water infiltration is increased into the soil thus making our soil more resilient to the severe storms that we all have been experiencing. Tillage and the use of “big iron” is not good for the enhancement of these creatures of the soil. Tillage destroys their home, their habitat and buries the food source that sustains their existence.

“Much of our water problems could be greatly reduced if the soil was allowed to develop, grow more worms and other beneficial bacteria and fungi,” said Gibbs.

The crowd enjoyed a great meal from “Paul’s Catering” near Kingscreek, Ohio, and the subject matter then moved toward cover crops and all their benefits to Agricultural Crop rotation. The speakers on this subject were Dave and Jay Brandt from Carrol, Ohio, and Nathan Brause from Crawford County. All three speakers were a vast knowledge of what cover crops can do for the soil and improve quality of the growing products that follow such as corn and soybeans.

Knowing your “Health of your Soil” was discussed by Ag Consultant Todd Dallas, who talked about taking soil samples and monitoring “Soil Health” and creating a base line for where your soils are in your fields and then monitoring the changes that take place in the soil through a no-till crop system and the use of cover crops.