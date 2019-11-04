Vogel Scholarship awarded to 2 4-H members

ST. MARYS — The Eric Vogel Memorial Award was presented after this year’s Auglaize County Fair. The award is given annually to two outstanding junior fair board members. The memorial recognizes board members for their commitment to making the junior fair a success. The winners have also given leadership to the board through their hard work and exemplify the qualities of a junior fair board member. The memorial award is to be presented each year to the two Junior Fair Board members who contribute most to the current year’s fair.

This year’s recipients are Michaelia Fisher, daughter of Mike and Kim Fisher, of Wapakoneta, and Evan Aufderhaar, son of Brad and Joy Aufderhaar, of Botkins. Fisher is a member of the Prospects 4-H Club. She currently serves as president of the Junior Fair Board. Aufderhaar is a member of the Auglaize Co. Show Stoppers 4-H Club. He currently serves as vice president of the Junior Fair Board.

Each recipient has their name added to a memorial plaque, located in the Junior Fair Building on the fairgrounds. The plaque recognizes all past winners.

This award serves as a memorial to Eric Vogel, son of the late Walter and Ann Vogel, of St. Marys. He died on Nov. 17, 1981, in an auto accident. Eric was an outstanding 4-H member, having served as a Junior Leader, Junior Fair Board member, and youth representative to the 4-H Advisory Committee. He was very active in the county 4-H program. His example has served as a role model for many junior fair board members who have followed.