Maurer completes internship with Ohio Beef Council

MARYSVILLE — Megan Maurer, of Fort Loramie, recently completed an internship with the Ohio Beef Council in Marysville, Ohio.

During her internship, Maurer used her communication skills to assist in outreach efforts, consumer and producer marketing campaigns and event planning. She also worked on generating content for social media and both the Ohio Cattleman and The Ring publications.

“Our students use their internship experiences to hone their communications skills, network with potential employers, and develop confidence in their abilities,” said Dr. Annie Specht, program manager and associate professor for agricultural communication. “These internships are more than just line items on a resume – they are opportunities for students to prepare themselves for the next phase of their professional lives.”

Maurer returned to Columbus in August, where she is completing an bachelor of science in agricultural communication at The Ohio State University.

The agricultural communication major at Ohio State prepares students to plan, develop, and implement a communication campaign, using visual media, writing and editing. Students study crisis communication, graphic design, marketing, and journalism so they can spread the word about agriculture. To learn more about the agricultural communication major, visit acel.osu.edu or call 614-247-6358.