The Muleskinner Band to perform at SWCD banquet

FORT LORAMIE — The Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District’s 73rd annual meeting and banquet will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. The event will be held at St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie. A two-meat buffet with all the trimmings, including dessert, will be served at 7 p.m. Voting for the election of two Board of Supervisors positions will take place from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

This year’s banquet will feature entertainment from Bill Purk and The Muleskinner Band. Purk is a Shelby County native, and leads the bluegrass band with tales and wit.

After dinner the Outstanding Cooperator of the Year will be recognized. The District staff will share a presentation about the past year’s activities and accomplishments of the local Soil and Water Conservation District. Tickets are on sale at only $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Contact the office, 937-492-6520 ext. 3 or any supervisor or staff member to purchase tickets. Please purchase or reserve your tickets by Friday November 30th.

Also watch the Sidney Daily News for articles with details pertaining to the candidates and election for Board of Supervisors positions.