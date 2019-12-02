Botkins FFA experiences success at the national level

BOTKINS — Botkins FFA had an eventful fall season.

As the dairy team finished first in the state last spring they had the chance to travel to Indianapolis for the National FFA Convention to compete in the National FFA Dairy Judging Contest. The individuals battled against the best teams out of 43 states. As a team, they placed seventh in the nation, and individually, senior, Kinley Topp, finished eighth high individual.

Juniors Madelyn Topp and Jill Greve finished in the gold division and junior Denton Homan finished silver ranked. These four judged six classes of live cattle, gave three sets of spoken reasons, took a written test, and exhibited a scenario presentation over health and disease.

In addition, last spring the general livestock team placed fourth in the state, which earned them the right to travel nationally and represent the Ohio FFA Association.. The team was selected to travel to West Springfield, Massachusetts, early this fall to compete at The Big E against 12 competitive teams. They collectively won the contest and junior Conner Smock was second high individual, junior Ethan Aufderhaar placed sixth, senior Paul Buehler was eighth, and junior Sydney Meyer placed 16th overall. These phenomenal students sorted through and placed seven classes of livestock, gave three sets of verbal reasons, took a written exam, and worked through a team activity together.