Anna FFA spreads Christmas cheer

ANNA — As part of the Anna FFA’s yearly objectives to serve the community, members of the chapter volunteered their time at the FISH Thrift Shop in Sidney, Ohio, on Saturday, Dec. 7.

From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m, FISH allowed children coming from low income households to choose free items as Christmas gifts for their families.While at FISH, Anna FFA members wrapped gifts, interacted with children, and assisted them in choosing the items. Thank you to all the members who dedicated their morning to help out the community and for the FISH Thrift Shop for allowing the Anna FFA to participate.

Anna FFA members volunteeered at FISH to help spread the Christmas cheer. Courtesy photo

By Lindsay McEldowney For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is the reporter for the Anna FFA.

