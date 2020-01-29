4[H Club elects officers

MCCARTYVILLE — The McCartyville Producers 4-H Club held its first meeting Jan. 12.

They elected officers for the new year. The new officers include President Liz Michael, Vice President Ryan Bruns, Secretary Aubrey Hoying, Treasurer Joey Bruns, Health and Safety Officer Grant Albers, Recreation Officer Derek Wolters, Community Service Officer Maddie McEldowney, News Reporter Zane Michael.

Following the election, the club made Valentine’s Day cards for residents in nursing homes for community service.

The next meeting will be held Feb. 2.

By Zane Michael For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is the news reporter for the McCartyvillle Producers 4-H Club.

