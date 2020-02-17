Bensman re-elected Ohio Farm Bureau trustee

COLUMBUS – Mike Bensman, of Sidney, has been elected to a third, three-year term on the board of trustees of Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. He was elected during OFBF’s 101st annual meeting Dec. 4-5 and will represent Farm Bureau members from Auglaize, Logan, Mercer and Shelby counties. As one of Ohio Farm Bureau’s 26 trustees, he will help govern the state’s largest and most inclusive farm and food organization.

Bensman has been a Shelby County Farm Bureau member for more than 41 years, served as county president and membership chair, was a policy development council advisor to the state OFBF board and has attended American Farm Bureau Federation annual meetings.

He has a grain crop farm plus farms in partnership with his three brothers, Dave, Greg and Dale. For 38 years he has worked at Koenig Equipment Inc. in Botkins, presently serving as manager of equipment delivery.

Bensman was Soil Conservation Cooperator of the Year in 1990 and is a member of the American Soybean Association, National Corn Growers Association and Knights of Columbus Sacred Heart Council. He and his wife, Martha, have three children and three grandchildren.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. Learn more at ofbf.org.