UVCC students have busy year

PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center students enrolled in the ag programs have had a busy school year.

Some of the activities the students have been involved with include:

Ag Education Day & The Tractor Drive-In

These events happen on the same day in September.

Local preschools, including our very own UVCC preschool visit the Ag Education Day to explore and sit on tractors, pet animals, learn about honey production and so much more.

Andy Holscher

Andy Holscher was the State of Ohio and National Proficiency Winner for Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance.

Maple Sugar Production

Students in the Environmental Occupations lab harvest sap from maple trees in their Willowbrook lab. They take that sap and boil it down to make Pure Ohio Maple Syrup.

Landscape Olympics

Students in our Landscape Management program participated in both the Ohio Landscape Olympics, placing 2nd as a team, as well as the National Collegiate Landscape Competition,where they were one of only two high school teams competing on the collegiate level.

Veterinary Science

Veterinary Science students have so many hands-on opportunities with large and small animals. Here are several students with real-life experience on a farm with calves.

Yellowstone Trip

Ten Environmental Occupations students, along with their instructors visited Yellowstone National Park in the fall to learn about the National Park system, protection of wildlife, and careers in their field of study.