Local Farm Bureau members attend Ag Day

COLUMBUS — Hundreds of Ohio Farm Bureau (OFBF) members, including representatives from Shelby Farm Bureau, gathered in downtown Columbus to meet one-on-one with their state senators and representatives during Ohio Farm Bureau’s annual Ag Day at the Capitol Feb. 19. Ohio Farm Bureau priority issues such as water quality, the farm economy, energy and the development of young and beginning farmers was discussed, along with a host of other community issues.

Attendees also took part in a “fireside chat”, as OFBF Executive Vice President Adam Sharp sat down with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda to discuss the H2Ohio initiative, trade and farm stress, among other topics.

The annual Ag Day at the Capital event embodies the grassroots efforts of Ohio Farm Bureau member volunteers.

Mike Bensman, of Anna, Joe Everett, of Sidney, Tyler Zimpfer, of Anna, and Meg Becker, of Botkins, were there on behalf of Shelby Farm Bureau. In addition to DeWine and Pelanda, they also heard from OFBF President Frank Burkett, Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof and Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder before meeting with Rep. Nino Vitale and Rep. Susan Manchester at The Statehouse.

