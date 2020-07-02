OFB Foundation awards $57,000 in scholarships

COLUMBUS – Yje Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation recently awarded $57,000 in scholarships to students across the state. The foundation annually recognizes Ohio students for their academic effort, community engagement and career interests that link agriculture to community service, education or scientific research.

Local students receiving scholarships were:

• Tyler Zimpher of Shelby County received the Jack Fisher Scholarship. This fund is named after John C. “Jack” Fisher, who served as Ohio Farm Bureau’s executive vice president for 20 years. His vision for this scholarship is to enable people to acquire the necessary tools for a more fulfilling life.

• Blake Scholl of Darke County received the Richard & Carole Cocks Scholarship. This scholarship is intended to recognize those students who come from those areas that provide so much through farming. Four scholarships are awarded annually to deserving students from select rural Ohio counties. Each scholarship award is renewable for up to four years.

Established in 1985, the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, public charitable organization that strives to support student scholarships, fund innovation in communities and drive economic growth. To learn more about the foundation, visit ofbf.org/foundation/.