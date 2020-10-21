Forestry Field Day has different look

SIDNEY — The Shelby Soil & Water Conservation District will still hold its annual Forestry Field Day event. However, it will look a little different, along with everything else in 2020!

In stead of one large 4-hour event, SSWC will provide forest education and activities spread out over a couple of weeks. This will be more of a “do it yourself” woods tour with plenty to do and see.

From Oct. 23 to Nov. 6, anytime from sunrise to sunset, visit Renner Sanctuary a Shelby County Park. At the park, participants will be self-guided through a trail. Along the way they will read stories, learn tree facts and try a hand at tree identification. There will be chances to be entered in a drawing to win Shelby County Chamber gift certificates.

Renner Sanctuary is a short drive from Sidney. To get there, take state Route 47 West through Hardin. Turn right onPatterson-Halpin Road. The parking lot is 1.5 miles on the left, before you reach Cisco Road. For more information, call the Shelby SWCD Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 937-492-6520, ext. 3.