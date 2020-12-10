Anna FFA serves FISH Thrift Shop

SIDNEY — Giving back to the community through service is an important part of the Anna FFA’s yearly objectives. Over the summer months, the officer team developed a plan for how they would serve the community. It was decided to organize a project each nine-weeks of the school year to offer four main service projects for FFA members to take part in.

As the first community service project, members had the opportunity to help at the FISH Thrift Shop in Sidney, Ohio recently. The members who volunteered were Brynn Billing, Marlie Barhorst, Violet Aiken, Jayce Billing and Bella Mcvety. While at FISH, these members sorted through clothes, decorated and assembled Christmas trees, unpacked boxes, cleaned, and tested Christmas lights from 10 a.m. to noon. Thank you to the all the members who dedicated part of their morning to help out the community and for the FISH Thrift Shop for allowing the Anna FFA to participate,

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_annaffa.jpg

By Macy Egbert For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is the Anna FFA reporter.

