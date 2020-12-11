Life changes ‘In the Blink of a Fly’

ANNA — On Nov. 19, 2020, the Anna FFA had a special guest speaker, Leah Fullenkamp.

She is a mother of four and has recently founded In the Blink of a Fly. This program was designed to communicate with younger generations about her story. She came in to discuss distracted driving and how this topic has had such an impact on her life.

She lost her husband to a distracted driver on June 15, 2018. As she continues to recover and raise her children, she wants to be prompt on her stance against distracted drivers.

She states in her blog, “There is nothing that you need to do on your phone today that is more important than someone’s life.” She emphasizes the importance of staying focused on the road and hopes that people understand this problem that can easily be avoided.

By Macy Egbert For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is the Anna FFA reporter.

