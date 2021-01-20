It’s time to restock your pond

SIDNEY — The Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District is holding its annual fish sale. If you have been fishing your pond regularly, it might be time to restock. If you have recently built a new pond, spring is a good time to stock it. The organization is taking orders for the following species: largemouth bass, blue gill, hybrid bluegill, channel catfish, shellcracker, yellow perch, white amur, Japanese koi and fathead minnow.

Orders must be received in the office by noon Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Payments must accompany all orders. The fish will be delivered in an aerated truck at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the SWCD office, 822 Fair Road, Sidney.

Please bring a container filled with fresh water from your pond. A five-gallon bucket with a lid will transport 100 fingerling fish. A trash can lined with a plastic bag could also be used.

Money will be refunded if insufficient orders are received. Order forms are located at the Shelby SWCD office or on the website www.shelbyswcd.org. Call 937-492-6520 ext. 3 or email Jason.bruns@usda.gov for more information.