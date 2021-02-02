Versailles FFA photo contest

VERSAILLES — Versailles FFA will host the first Agriculture Photography Contest to promote agriculture in the community. The winning pictures will be displayed at the omelet breakfast on Feb. 27. The theme of the photo should tell the story of agriculture within the community.

Official rules of the contest are below:

Eligibility: The contest is open to any Versailles High School student, Versailles Middle School student, or Versailles community members who wish to compete.

Divisions: Middle school division, high school division, community beginner division (for post high school members who do not sell or profit from photos), and community professional division (those who earn part or all of their income from photos).

How to enter: The contest deadline date will be Feb. 20. To submit your picture please complete the following Google form https://rb.gy/pkn3dj

Each submission must be the original work of the entrant and must not infringe the copyright, trademark, privacy, publicity or other rights of any person or entity. By submitting your photo you are allowing Versailles FFA to publish your work with your name and location of the photo. All entries must be turned in by Feb. 20 so that they are able to be judged by an outside panel.

The winners of each division will be selected based on the photo quality and how the photo tells the story of agriculture within the community. Top three pictures of each division will be printed and displayed at the omelet breakfast on Feb. 27 and prizes will be awarded.