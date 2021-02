Versailles FFA members are seen at the Versailles Health Care Center on Jan. 25 with Versailles Health Care Center staff. Versailles FFA members that assisted Emma Middendorf, left rto right, Grifon Miller and Jeremiah Wagner. They dropped off craft bags and snacks for staff and residents.

Versailles FFA members are seen at the Versailles Health Care Center on Jan. 25 with Versailles Health Care Center staff. Versailles FFA members that assisted Emma Middendorf, left rto right, Grifon Miller and Jeremiah Wagner. They dropped off craft bags and snacks for staff and residents. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/02/web1_IMG-1384.jpeg Versailles FFA members are seen at the Versailles Health Care Center on Jan. 25 with Versailles Health Care Center staff. Versailles FFA members that assisted Emma Middendorf, left rto right, Grifon Miller and Jeremiah Wagner. They dropped off craft bags and snacks for staff and residents. Courtesy photo