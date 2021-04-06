Space exploration theme of Conservation Day Camp

SIDNEY — The ever-popular Shelby County Conservation Day Camp is back. The theme this year is “Space Camp” and will be held June 22-24 at the Shelby County Fish and Game Club from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. At just $30 for three days of hands-on outdoor learning doing and fun, the camp is a real bargain. Any Shelby County student finishing grades 2-5 can attend.

Activities for “Space Camp” include a variety of activities, from tie-dying a camp T-shirt, a visiting mobile planetarium, and learning the basics of archery and fishing. Campers will also be able to eat their way through moon phases, learn about the sounds of space, and create their own inspirational moon rock, plus a whole lot more.

There are a few openings available but parents will need to hurry in order to secure their child’s spot. Contact any of the following camp sponsors with questions or to request a registration form: Sophie Nieport, sophie.nieport@usda.gov Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District at 937-492-6520, ext. 2589, or Jill Smith, jsmith@ofbf.org Farm Bureau at 877-775-7642. Additionally, applications can be printed at www.shelbyswcd.org.

Registrations are due peior to May 14. Organizeers plan to have a full capacity camp this year, so remember that registrations are taken on a first come first serve basis and the camp fills quickly. Additionally, with unknown COVID-19 restrictions the capacity may change.

Organizers are also seeking camp counselors/helpers. They cannot have a successful camp with out the hard work of the counselors. Responsible students finishing grades 7-12, who are good with kids and want to develop their leadership skills, should contact Smith or Nieport or find an application at www.shelbyswcd.org.