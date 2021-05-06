‘Victory Garden’ kits available

SIDNEY — Shelby County Master Gardeners, in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Agriculture, have a few remaining “Victory Garden” starter kits available. Each kit will include sampler packets of two of the following vegetables: red beets, cucumbers, lettuce and radishes. All kits will also include a packet of mixed sunflower seeds. Planting and growing instructions and a small yard sign complete the kits.

The kits are free and will be available as long as the supply lasts. They may be picked up at the Ohio State Extension Shelby County office at 810 Fair Road, Sidney, during regular office hours 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call 937-498-7239 for more information.