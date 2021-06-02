National sheep show comes to Sidney

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney, Ohio, and the Shelby County Fairgrounds will host the National Columbia Sheep Show on June 9 through 12. The National Columbia Sheep Show is an annual event held in a different location each year. This year, the organization heads to an eastern location.

Mike Copland, Lewiston, Ohio, heads up the Ohio Columbia Sheep Association, that is sponsoring the event. Copland and his crew are rolling out the red carpet for the approximate 200 sheep enthusiasts traveling to Sidney.

Columbia sheep are a larger, dual purpose breed of sheep. They are known for their superb mothering and milking ability, as well as for producing a heavy, medium fleece desired by spinners. New to the sale this year, all rams in the barn will be weighed, making ram evaluations easier for our online buyer.

Activities begin on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, with the Junior Fitting Contest. The open show is featured on Friday with the sale on Saturday. The Juniors have their own show as do Production Sheep and Natural Colored Columbias. The fleeces entered in the wool show will be available for sale, privately. Stop by the barn and visit with the wool exhibitors.

The public is invited to attend and see the events. Interested buyers can log into www.columbiasheep.org to request a sale catalog. Or call the Columbia Sheep Office at 507-360-4243. Like us on Facebook for the most current information.

2021 National Columbia Show and Sale schedule

Wednesday, June 9

9:30 a.m. Junior Fitting Contest

6 p.m. Ohio Association Pizza Party and Corn Hole Tourney

Thursday, June 10

9 a.m. Junior Show

3 p.m. Production & Natural Colored show 3 pm Wool Show – Fleece Sale

6 p.m. Host Barbeque-hosted by Ohio Columbia Assn.

Friday, June 11

8 a.m. Futurity Comeback Shows-2020 & 2021

9 a.m. Open Sheep Show, Dave Cook, judge

6:30 p.m. Awards Banquet and Annual CSBA Auction

Saturday, June 12

10 a.m. National Sale