Junior Fair results — Woodworking


Making the Cut (Junior)

Outstanding: Nathan York and Nicolas York

Honorable: Blake Heitman and Mackenzie Rose

State Fair: Nathan York and Nicolas York

Alternate: Blake Heitman and Mackenzie Rose

Finishing Up (All Ages)

Outstanding: Grant Albers

State Fair: Grant Albers

Nailing it Together (Senior)

Outstanding: Emma Brunson

Honorable: Ben York

State: Emma Brunson and Ben York

Nailing it Together (Junior)

Outstanding: Jayden Gaerke

State Fair: Jayden Gaerke

Making the Cut (Senior)

Outstanding: Thomas Birkmeyer

State Fair: Thomas Birkmeyer

Measuring Up (Senior)

Outstanding: Margaret Bensman

State Fair: Margaret Bensman

Measuring Up (Junior)

Outstanding: Sophia Brunson and Emma Poeppelman

Honorable: Lucas Schulze and Jack Noah

State Fair: Ethan Brunson and Caleb Berning

Alternate: Sophia Brunson and Emma Poeppelman

Mastery

Outstanding: Brady Lumbatis

State Fair: Brady Lumbatis

Best of Class

Measuring Up: Ethan Brunson

Making the Cut: Nicolas York

Nailing it Together: Emma Brunson

Finishing Up: Grant Albers

Mastery: Brady Lumbatis