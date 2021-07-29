Junior Fair results — Woodworking

Making the Cut (Junior)
Outstanding: Nathan York and Nicolas York
Honorable: Blake Heitman and Mackenzie Rose
State Fair: Nathan York and Nicolas York
Alternate: Blake Heitman and Mackenzie Rose
Finishing Up (All Ages)
Outstanding: Grant Albers
State Fair: Grant Albers
Nailing it Together (Senior)
Outstanding: Emma Brunson
Honorable: Ben York
State: Emma Brunson and Ben York
Nailing it Together (Junior)
Outstanding: Jayden Gaerke
State Fair: Jayden Gaerke
Making the Cut (Senior)
Outstanding: Thomas Birkmeyer
State Fair: Thomas Birkmeyer
Measuring Up (Senior)
Outstanding: Margaret Bensman
State Fair: Margaret Bensman
Measuring Up (Junior)
Outstanding: Sophia Brunson and Emma Poeppelman
Honorable: Lucas Schulze and Jack Noah
State Fair: Ethan Brunson and Caleb Berning
Alternate: Sophia Brunson and Emma Poeppelman
Mastery
Outstanding: Brady Lumbatis
State Fair: Brady Lumbatis
Best of Class
Measuring Up: Ethan Brunson
Making the Cut: Nicolas York
Nailing it Together: Emma Brunson
Finishing Up: Grant Albers
Mastery: Brady Lumbatis