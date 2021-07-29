Junior Fair results — Photography

Photography Results

Focus on Photography

Photo Story/ Collection of Prints- Ages 8-11

Outstanding of the Day: Aila Werner

Honorable Mention: Katelyn Middleton

Single Print, Any Size, Black and White- Ages 8-11

Outstanding of the Day: Katelyn Middleton

Honorable Mention: Aila Werner

Single Print, Any Size, Color- Ages 8-11

Outstanding of the Day: Katelyn Middleton, Aila Werner

Honorable Mention: Whitney York, Carly Selby

Photo Story/ Collection of Prints- Ages 12-14

Outstanding of the Day: Maria Stephenson

Honorable Mention: Sayer Magoto

Single Print, Any Size, Black and White- Ages 12-14

Outstanding of the Day: Maria Stephenson

Honorable Mention: Bernadette Borchers

Single Print, Any Size, Color- Ages 12-14

Outstanding of the Day: Eliza Fullenkamp, Maria Stephenson

Honorable Mention: Lillie Howell

Photo Story/ Collection of Prints- Ages 15-18

Outstanding of the Day: Kierstyn Oberdorf

Honorable Mention: Karli Hiler

Single Print, Any Size, Black and White- Ages 15-18

Outstanding of the Day: Kierstyn Oberdorf

Honorable Mention: Karli Hiler

Single Print, Any Size, Color- Ages 15-18

Outstanding of the Day: Kierstyn Oberdorf

Honorable Mention: Seth Oberdorf

State Qualifier: Kierstyn Oberdorf

Alternate: Maria Stephenson

Controlling the Image

Photo Story/ Collection of Prints- Ages 8-13

Outstanding of the Day: Amanda Roush

Honorable Mention: Coleman Martin

Single Print, Any Size, Black and White- Ages 8-13

Outstanding of the Day: Coleman Martin

Honorable Mention: Mackenzie Rose

Single Print, Any Size, Color- Ages 8-13

Outstanding of the Day: Amanda Roush

Honorable Mention: Coleman Martin

Photo Story/ Collection of Prints- Ages 14-18

Outstanding of the Day: Avery Jackson

Honorable Mention: Mariah Booher

Single Print, Any Size, Black and White- Ages 14-18

Outstanding of the Day: Julia Thompson

Honorable Mention: Alisha Cruse

Single Print, Any Size, Color- Ages 14-18

Outstanding of the Day: Julia Thompson

Honorable Mention: Lauryn Wolters

State Qualifier: Amanda Roush

Alternate: Julia Thompson

Mastering Photography

Photo Story/ Collection of Prints- All Ages

Honorable Mention: Aubrey Baker

Single Print, Any Size, Black and White- All Ages

Outstanding of the Day: Madelaine Martin

Honorable Mention: Chloe Weigandt

Single Print, Any Size, Color- All Ages

Outstanding of the Day: Aubrey Baker

Honorable Mention: Madelaine Martin

State Qualifier: Aubrey Baker

Alternate: Madelaine Martin

Photography Master Photo Story/ Collection of Prints- All Ages

Outstanding of the Day: Kateri Sherman

Single Print, Any Size, Black and White- All Ages

Outstanding of the Day: Pippin Pistone

Honorable Mention: Kateri Sherman

Single Print, Any Size, Color- All Ages

Outstanding of the Day: Ellie Pistone

Honorable Mention: Kateri Sherman

Creative/ Specialized Photo Techniques- All Ages

Honorable Mention: Pippin Pistone

State Qualifier: Kateri Sherman

Alternate: Ellie Pistone

Top 3 Nature Photos: Ranked

1. Amanda Roush

2. Kierstyn Oberdorf

3. Pippin Pistone

Top 10 : No Specific Ranking

– Maria Stephenson

– Kateri Sherman

– Lauryn Wolters

– Julia Thompson

– Coleman Martin

– Katelyn Middleton

– Scarlet Pistone

– Madeline Martin

– Eliza Fullenkamp

Overall Best of Show: Kateri Sherman