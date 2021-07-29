Junior Fair results — Photography

Photography Results
Focus on Photography
Photo Story/ Collection of Prints- Ages 8-11
Outstanding of the Day: Aila Werner
Honorable Mention: Katelyn Middleton
Single Print, Any Size, Black and White- Ages 8-11
Outstanding of the Day: Katelyn Middleton
Honorable Mention: Aila Werner
Single Print, Any Size, Color- Ages 8-11
Outstanding of the Day: Katelyn Middleton, Aila Werner
Honorable Mention: Whitney York, Carly Selby
Photo Story/ Collection of Prints- Ages 12-14
Outstanding of the Day: Maria Stephenson
Honorable Mention: Sayer Magoto
Single Print, Any Size, Black and White- Ages 12-14
Outstanding of the Day: Maria Stephenson
Honorable Mention: Bernadette Borchers
Single Print, Any Size, Color- Ages 12-14
Outstanding of the Day: Eliza Fullenkamp, Maria Stephenson
Honorable Mention: Lillie Howell
Photo Story/ Collection of Prints- Ages 15-18
Outstanding of the Day: Kierstyn Oberdorf
Honorable Mention: Karli Hiler
Single Print, Any Size, Black and White- Ages 15-18
Outstanding of the Day: Kierstyn Oberdorf
Honorable Mention: Karli Hiler
Single Print, Any Size, Color- Ages 15-18
Outstanding of the Day: Kierstyn Oberdorf
Honorable Mention: Seth Oberdorf
State Qualifier: Kierstyn Oberdorf
Alternate: Maria Stephenson
Controlling the Image
Photo Story/ Collection of Prints- Ages 8-13
Outstanding of the Day: Amanda Roush
Honorable Mention: Coleman Martin
Single Print, Any Size, Black and White- Ages 8-13
Outstanding of the Day: Coleman Martin
Honorable Mention: Mackenzie Rose
Single Print, Any Size, Color- Ages 8-13
Outstanding of the Day: Amanda Roush
Honorable Mention: Coleman Martin
Photo Story/ Collection of Prints- Ages 14-18
Outstanding of the Day: Avery Jackson
Honorable Mention: Mariah Booher
Single Print, Any Size, Black and White- Ages 14-18
Outstanding of the Day: Julia Thompson
Honorable Mention: Alisha Cruse
Single Print, Any Size, Color- Ages 14-18
Outstanding of the Day: Julia Thompson
Honorable Mention: Lauryn Wolters
State Qualifier: Amanda Roush
Alternate: Julia Thompson
Mastering Photography
Photo Story/ Collection of Prints- All Ages
Honorable Mention: Aubrey Baker
Single Print, Any Size, Black and White- All Ages
Outstanding of the Day: Madelaine Martin
Honorable Mention: Chloe Weigandt
Single Print, Any Size, Color- All Ages
Outstanding of the Day: Aubrey Baker
Honorable Mention: Madelaine Martin
State Qualifier: Aubrey Baker
Alternate: Madelaine Martin
Photography Master Photo Story/ Collection of Prints- All Ages
Outstanding of the Day: Kateri Sherman
Single Print, Any Size, Black and White- All Ages
Outstanding of the Day: Pippin Pistone
Honorable Mention: Kateri Sherman
Single Print, Any Size, Color- All Ages
Outstanding of the Day: Ellie Pistone
Honorable Mention: Kateri Sherman
Creative/ Specialized Photo Techniques- All Ages
Honorable Mention: Pippin Pistone
State Qualifier: Kateri Sherman
Alternate: Ellie Pistone
Top 3 Nature Photos: Ranked
1. Amanda Roush
2. Kierstyn Oberdorf
3. Pippin Pistone
Top 10 : No Specific Ranking
– Maria Stephenson
– Kateri Sherman
– Maria Stephenson
– Lauryn Wolters
– Julia Thompson
– Coleman Martin
– Katelyn Middleton
– Scarlet Pistone
– Madeline Martin
– Eliza Fullenkamp
Overall Best of Show: Kateri Sherman