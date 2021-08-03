Posted on by

Junior Fair results – Food and Nutrition


Food and Nutrition

Beginner

Let’s Start Cooking

Outstanding of the Day: Emma Wuebker

Honorable Mention: Katie Schmerge

State Fair Qualifier: Emma Wuebker

State Fair Alternate: Katie Schmerge

Snack Attack

Outstanding of the Day: Gwendolyn Schneible

Honorable Mention: Katie Schmerge

State Fair Qualifier: Gwendolyn Schneible

State Fair Alternate: Katie Schmerge

Take a Break for Breakfast

Honorable Mention: Austin Heaton

Everyday Food and Fitness

Honorable Mention: Connor Bertke

Intermediate

Yeast Breads on the Rise

Outstanding of the Day: Amelie Phillips

Honorable Mention: Tatum Werntz

State Fair Qualifier: Amelie Phillips

State Fair Alternate: Tatum Werntz

Let’s Bake Quick Breads

Outstanding of the Day: Ruth Carity

Honorable Mention: Maycee Kipker

State Fair Qualifier: Ruth Carity

State Fair Alternate: Maycee Kipker

Ready, Set, Go!

Outstanding of the Day: Amelie Phillips

State Fair Qualifier: Amelie Phillips

Senior

You’re the Chef

Outstanding of the Day: Avery Jackson

Honorable Mention: Kieran Yarkosky

State Fair Qualifier: Avery Jackson

State Fair Alternate: Kieran Yarkosky

Global Gourmet

Outstanding of the Day: Ava Bertke

State Fair Qualifier: Ava Bertke

Overall Awards

Dorthy Duncan Award/ Best of Class

Emma Weubker (beginner)

Amelie Phillips (Intermediate)

Ava Bertke (Senior

Johnson Chef Award

Katie Schmerge (beginner)

Ruth Carity (Intermediate)

Amelie Phillips (Senior)

Nutrition Award

Connor Bertke (beginner)

Amelie Phillips (Intermediate)

Avery Jackson (senior)