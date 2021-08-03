Junior Fair results – Food and Nutrition

Food and Nutrition
Beginner
Let’s Start Cooking
Outstanding of the Day: Emma Wuebker
Honorable Mention: Katie Schmerge
State Fair Qualifier: Emma Wuebker
State Fair Alternate: Katie Schmerge
Snack Attack
Outstanding of the Day: Gwendolyn Schneible
Honorable Mention: Katie Schmerge
State Fair Qualifier: Gwendolyn Schneible
State Fair Alternate: Katie Schmerge
Take a Break for Breakfast
Honorable Mention: Austin Heaton
Everyday Food and Fitness
Honorable Mention: Connor Bertke
Intermediate
Yeast Breads on the Rise
Outstanding of the Day: Amelie Phillips
Honorable Mention: Tatum Werntz
State Fair Qualifier: Amelie Phillips
State Fair Alternate: Tatum Werntz
Let’s Bake Quick Breads
Outstanding of the Day: Ruth Carity
Honorable Mention: Maycee Kipker
State Fair Qualifier: Ruth Carity
State Fair Alternate: Maycee Kipker
Ready, Set, Go!
Outstanding of the Day: Amelie Phillips
State Fair Qualifier: Amelie Phillips
Senior
You’re the Chef
Outstanding of the Day: Avery Jackson
Honorable Mention: Kieran Yarkosky
State Fair Qualifier: Avery Jackson
State Fair Alternate: Kieran Yarkosky
Global Gourmet
Outstanding of the Day: Ava Bertke
State Fair Qualifier: Ava Bertke
Overall Awards
Dorthy Duncan Award/ Best of Class
Emma Weubker (beginner)
Amelie Phillips (Intermediate)
Ava Bertke (Senior
Johnson Chef Award
Katie Schmerge (beginner)
Ruth Carity (Intermediate)
Amelie Phillips (Senior)
Nutrition Award
Connor Bertke (beginner)
Amelie Phillips (Intermediate)
Avery Jackson (senior)