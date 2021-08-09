Junior Fair results — Creative Arts

Drawings, Junior
Outstanding of the Day: Marie Ballas
Honorable Mention: Julia Berryman
Drawings, Senior
Outstanding of the Day: Alexandria Gaerke
Honorable Mention: Mariah Booher
Paintings, Junior
Outstanding of the Day: Emma Wuebker
Honorable Mention: Julia Berryman
Paintings, Senior
Outstanding of the Day: Mariah Booher
Honorable Mention: Alexandria Gaerke
Ceramics Stained & Dry Brush, Junior
Outstanding of the Day: Amanda Roush
Honorable Mention: Julia Berryman
Ceramics Underglaze & Glazed, Senior
Honorable Mention: Mariah Booher
Toys, Senior
Outstanding of the Day: Leanne York
Knitting/Crocheting, Junior
Outstanding of the Day: Marie Ballas
Knitting/Crocheting, Senior
Outstanding of the Day: Whitney Timmerman
Honorable Mention: Samantha Jacobs
Other, Junior
Outstanding of the Day: Amanda Roush
Honorable Mention: Valarie Barfell
Other, Senior
Outstanding of the Day: Leanne York
Honorable Mention: Alexandria Gaerke
State fair qualifier, junior: Marie Ballas
State fair alternate, junior: Amanda Roush
State fair qualifier, senior: Mariah Booher
State fair alternate, senior: Whitney Timmerman
Best of class: Marie Ballas
Scrapbooking, Junior, 1st Year
Outstanding of the Day: Hannah Yingst
Honorable Mention: Maddy Barhorst
State Fair Qualifier: Hannah Yingst
State Fair Alternate: Maddy Barhorst
Scrapbooking, Senior, 1st Year
Outstanding of the Day: Ashley Roush
State Fair Qualifier: Ashley Roush
Scrapbooking, Junior, 2nd Year or More
Outstanding of the Day: Riley Barhorst
Honorable Mention: Liza Barhorst
State Fair Qualifier: Riley Barhorst
State Fair Alternate: Liza Barhorst
Scrapbooking, Senior, 2nd Year or More
Outstanding of the Day: Kennedy Jackson
Honorable Mention: Chloe Weigandt
State Fair Qualifier: Kennedy Jackson
State Fair Alternate: Chloe Weigandt
Best of class: Ashley Roush
Cake Decorating, Junior, Beginner
Outstanding of the Day: Brooklyn Cruse
Honorable Mention: Kale Wiley
State Fair Qualifier: Brooklyn Cruse
State Fair Alternate: Kale Wiley
Cake Decorating, Junior, Intermediate
Outstanding of the Day: Victoria Sherman
State Fair Qualifier: Victoria Sherman
Cake Decorating, Senior, Intermediate
Outstanding of the Day: Madelaine Martin
State Fair Qualifier: Madelaine Martin
Best of class: Brooklyn Cruse
You Can Quilt, Senior
Outstanding of the Day: Madelyn Topp
Best of class: Madelyn Topp
My Favorite Things, Junior
Outstanding of the Day: Michael Klein
Honorable Mention: Amanda Roush
State Fair Qualifier: Michael Klein
State Fair Alternate: Amanda Roush
Best of class: Michael Klein
Seeing Through Graphic Design
● Outstanding of the Day: Sadie Barfell
Best of class: Sadie Barfell
Self Determined, Creative Arts
Outstanding of the Day: Ruth Carity
Honorable Mention: Amelia Middleton
State Fair Qualifier: Ruth Carity
State Fair Alternate: Ruth Carity
Best of class: Ruth Carity
Creative Arts Best of Show
Marie Ballas