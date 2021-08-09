Posted on by

Junior Fair results — Creative Arts


Drawings, Junior

Outstanding of the Day: Marie Ballas

Honorable Mention: Julia Berryman

Drawings, Senior

Outstanding of the Day: Alexandria Gaerke

Honorable Mention: Mariah Booher

Paintings, Junior

Outstanding of the Day: Emma Wuebker

Honorable Mention: Julia Berryman

Paintings, Senior

Outstanding of the Day: Mariah Booher

Honorable Mention: Alexandria Gaerke

Ceramics Stained & Dry Brush, Junior

Outstanding of the Day: Amanda Roush

Honorable Mention: Julia Berryman

Ceramics Underglaze & Glazed, Senior

Honorable Mention: Mariah Booher

Toys, Senior

Outstanding of the Day: Leanne York

Knitting/Crocheting, Junior

Outstanding of the Day: Marie Ballas

Knitting/Crocheting, Senior

Outstanding of the Day: Whitney Timmerman

Honorable Mention: Samantha Jacobs

Other, Junior

Outstanding of the Day: Amanda Roush

Honorable Mention: Valarie Barfell

Other, Senior

Outstanding of the Day: Leanne York

Honorable Mention: Alexandria Gaerke

State fair qualifier, junior: Marie Ballas

State fair alternate, junior: Amanda Roush

State fair qualifier, senior: Mariah Booher

State fair alternate, senior: Whitney Timmerman

Best of class: Marie Ballas

Scrapbooking, Junior, 1st Year

Outstanding of the Day: Hannah Yingst

Honorable Mention: Maddy Barhorst

State Fair Qualifier: Hannah Yingst

State Fair Alternate: Maddy Barhorst

Scrapbooking, Senior, 1st Year

Outstanding of the Day: Ashley Roush

State Fair Qualifier: Ashley Roush

Scrapbooking, Junior, 2nd Year or More

Outstanding of the Day: Riley Barhorst

Honorable Mention: Liza Barhorst

State Fair Qualifier: Riley Barhorst

State Fair Alternate: Liza Barhorst

Scrapbooking, Senior, 2nd Year or More

Outstanding of the Day: Kennedy Jackson

Honorable Mention: Chloe Weigandt

State Fair Qualifier: Kennedy Jackson

State Fair Alternate: Chloe Weigandt

Best of class: Ashley Roush

Cake Decorating, Junior, Beginner

Outstanding of the Day: Brooklyn Cruse

Honorable Mention: Kale Wiley

State Fair Qualifier: Brooklyn Cruse

State Fair Alternate: Kale Wiley

Cake Decorating, Junior, Intermediate

Outstanding of the Day: Victoria Sherman

State Fair Qualifier: Victoria Sherman

Cake Decorating, Senior, Intermediate

Outstanding of the Day: Madelaine Martin

State Fair Qualifier: Madelaine Martin

Best of class: Brooklyn Cruse

You Can Quilt, Senior

Outstanding of the Day: Madelyn Topp

Best of class: Madelyn Topp

My Favorite Things, Junior

Outstanding of the Day: Michael Klein

Honorable Mention: Amanda Roush

State Fair Qualifier: Michael Klein

State Fair Alternate: Amanda Roush

Best of class: Michael Klein

Seeing Through Graphic Design

● Outstanding of the Day: Sadie Barfell

Best of class: Sadie Barfell

Self Determined, Creative Arts

Outstanding of the Day: Ruth Carity

Honorable Mention: Amelia Middleton

State Fair Qualifier: Ruth Carity

State Fair Alternate: Ruth Carity

Best of class: Ruth Carity

Creative Arts Best of Show

Marie Ballas