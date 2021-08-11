Junior Fair results — Clothing

Sew Fun-Junior
Outstanding of the Day: Marlan Frey
Honorable Mention: Cora Holthaus
Staite Fair Qualifier: Marlan Frey
State Fair Alternate: Cora Holthaus
Best of Construction: Cora Holthaus
Sew Fun-Senior
Outstanding of the Day: Brooke Voress
Staite Fair Qualifier: Brooke Voress
Terrific Tops
Outstanding of the Day: Kale Wiley
Staite Fair Qualifier: Kale Wiley
Best of Construction: Kale Wiley
Sundresses and Jumpers
Outstanding of the Day: Gianna Poling
Honorable Mention: Emma Poeppleman
Staite Fair Qualifier: Gianna Poling
State Fair Alternate: Emma Poeppleman
Best of Construction: Gianna Poling
Clothes for Middle School
Outstanding of the Day: Gwendolyn Schneible
Staite Fair Qualifier: Gwendolyn Schneible
Best of Construction: Gwendolyn Schneible
Ready, Set, Sew Active!
Outstanding of the Day: Brianna Fitzgerald
Staite Fair Qualifier: Brianna Fitzgerald
Best of Construction: Brianna Fitzgerald
Loungewear-Junior
Outstanding of the Day: Rayna Huddleston
Staite Fair Qualifier: Rayna Huddleston
Loungewear-Senior
Outstanding of the Day: Vanessa Fitzgerald
Honorable Mention: Emma Micheal
Staite Fair Qualifier: Vanessa Fitzgerald
Outerwear for Anywhere
Outstanding of the Day: Marie Ballas
Staite Fair Qualifier: Marie Ballas
Best of Construction: Marie Ballas
Shopping Savvy-Junior
Honorable Mention: Ruth Carity
Shopping Savvy-Senior
Outstanding of the Day: Eliza Gariety
Honorable Mention: Emma Dapore
Staite Fair Qualifier: Eliza Gariety
State Fair Alternate: Emma Dapore
Look Great for Less-Junior
Outstanding of the Day: Sophia Werner
Designed By Me
Honorable Mention: Britain Frilling
Sew for Other
Outstanding of the Day: Ella Boerger
Staite Fair Qualifier: Ella Boerger
Best of Construction: Ella Boerger
Overall Best of Construction Winner Marie Ballas