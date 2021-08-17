Junior Fair resulra – Dairy Goat

Junior Doe Kid

1. Anthony Pollock

2. Isabelle Jenkins

3. Kylie South

4. Lilly Keiser

Intermediate Doe Kid

1. Brandon Pollock

2. Elizabeth Pollock

3. Zacharia Latimer

4. Anthony Pollock

5. Zacharia Latimer

Senior Doe Kid

1. Reese Heilers

2. Jenifer Schaeffer

3. Gavin Heilers

Yearling

1. Elizabeth Pollock

2. Justin Pollock

Grand Champion Dry Doe – Reese Heilers

Reserve Grand Champion Dry Doe – Brandon Pollock

2 year old milker under 3 years old

1. Anthony Pollock

2. Isabelle Jenkins

3. Elizabeth Pollock

3 year old milker under 5

1. Anthony Pollock

2. Elizabeth Pollock

3. Reese Heilers

4. Kylie South

5. Lilly Keiser

5 year old and over milker

1. Isabelle Jenkins

2. Justin Pollock

3. Brandon Pollock

Grand Champion Milker – Anthony Pollock

Reserve Grand Champion Milker – Anthony Pollock

Overall Dairy Goat Grand Champion – Anthony pollock

Overall Dairy Goat Reserve Grand Champion – Anthony pollock

Dam & Daughter

1. Anthony Pollock

2. Isabelle Jenkins

3. Gavin Heilers

4. Reese Heilers

5. Elizabeth Pollock

Pygmy

Junior Doe Kid

1. Malayna Verdier

2. Ezra Alexander

3. Lydia Poeppelman

4. Kale Wiley

5. Lydia Poeppelman

Senior Doe Kid

1. Ezra Alexander

Yearling Doe

1. Malayna Verdier

2. Kale Wiley

3. Ezra Alexander

4. Ella Michael

5. Lucas Langenkamp

2 year old doe under 3 years old

1. Kale Wiley

2. Ezra Alexander

3. Malayna Verdier

4. Ella Michael

5. Ryan Michael

3 year old doe under 5

1. Malayna Verdier

2. Lucas Langenkamp

3. Lucas Langenkamp

5 year old doe or older

1. Liam Phillips

2. Amelie Phillips

3. Lucas Langenkamp

4. Lucas Langenkamp

5. Emma Michael

6. Evan Michael

Grand Champion Doe – Kale Wiley

Reserve Grand Champion Doe – Malayna Verdier

Dam and Daughter

1. Malayna verdier

2. Ezra alexander

3. Kale wiley

4. Liam Phillips

5. Ella Michael

6. Emma Michael

7. Ryan Michael

Wether under 1 year

1. Malayna Verdier

2. Lydia Poeppelman

3. Emma Michael

Wether 1 year under 2

1. Ezra Alexander

Wether 3 years or older

1. Amelie Phillips

2. Liliana Phillips

3. Evan Michael

4. Ryan Michael

Grand Champion Wether – Ezra Alexander

Reserve Grand Champion Wether – Malayna Verdier

Showmanship Senior

1. Justin Pollock

2. Gavin Heilers

3. Brandon Pollock

4. Liliana Phillips

5. Jenifer Schafer

Showmanship Intermediate

1. Isabelle Lenkins

2. Anthony Pollock

Showmanship Junior

1. Elizabeth Pollock

2. Zacharia Latimer

Showman of Showmen

1. Elizabeth Pollock

Obstacle Course

1. Evan Michael

2. Zacharia Latimer