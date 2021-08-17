Junior Fair resulra – Dairy Goat

Junior Doe Kid
1. Anthony Pollock
2. Isabelle Jenkins
3. Kylie South
4. Lilly Keiser
Intermediate Doe Kid
1. Brandon Pollock
2. Elizabeth Pollock
3. Zacharia Latimer
4. Anthony Pollock
5. Zacharia Latimer
Senior Doe Kid
1. Reese Heilers
2. Jenifer Schaeffer
3. Gavin Heilers
Yearling
1. Elizabeth Pollock
2. Justin Pollock
Grand Champion Dry Doe – Reese Heilers
Reserve Grand Champion Dry Doe – Brandon Pollock
2 year old milker under 3 years old
1. Anthony Pollock
2. Isabelle Jenkins
3. Elizabeth Pollock
3 year old milker under 5
1. Anthony Pollock
2. Elizabeth Pollock
3. Reese Heilers
4. Kylie South
5. Lilly Keiser
5 year old and over milker
1. Isabelle Jenkins
2. Justin Pollock
3. Brandon Pollock
Grand Champion Milker – Anthony Pollock
Reserve Grand Champion Milker – Anthony Pollock
Overall Dairy Goat Grand Champion – Anthony pollock
Overall Dairy Goat Reserve Grand Champion – Anthony pollock
Dam & Daughter
1. Anthony Pollock
2. Isabelle Jenkins
3. Gavin Heilers
4. Reese Heilers
5. Elizabeth Pollock
Pygmy
Junior Doe Kid
1. Malayna Verdier
2. Ezra Alexander
3. Lydia Poeppelman
4. Kale Wiley
5. Lydia Poeppelman
Senior Doe Kid
1. Ezra Alexander
Yearling Doe
1. Malayna Verdier
2. Kale Wiley
3. Ezra Alexander
4. Ella Michael
5. Lucas Langenkamp
2 year old doe under 3 years old
1. Kale Wiley
2. Ezra Alexander
3. Malayna Verdier
4. Ella Michael
5. Ryan Michael
3 year old doe under 5
1. Malayna Verdier
2. Lucas Langenkamp
3. Lucas Langenkamp
5 year old doe or older
1. Liam Phillips
2. Amelie Phillips
3. Lucas Langenkamp
4. Lucas Langenkamp
5. Emma Michael
6. Evan Michael
Grand Champion Doe – Kale Wiley
Reserve Grand Champion Doe – Malayna Verdier
Dam and Daughter
1. Malayna verdier
2. Ezra alexander
3. Kale wiley
4. Liam Phillips
5. Ella Michael
6. Emma Michael
7. Ryan Michael
Wether under 1 year
1. Malayna Verdier
2. Lydia Poeppelman
3. Emma Michael
Wether 1 year under 2
1. Ezra Alexander
Wether 3 years or older
1. Amelie Phillips
2. Liliana Phillips
3. Evan Michael
4. Ryan Michael
Grand Champion Wether – Ezra Alexander
Reserve Grand Champion Wether – Malayna Verdier
Showmanship Senior
1. Justin Pollock
2. Gavin Heilers
3. Brandon Pollock
4. Liliana Phillips
5. Jenifer Schafer
Showmanship Intermediate
1. Isabelle Lenkins
2. Anthony Pollock
Showmanship Junior
1. Elizabeth Pollock
2. Zacharia Latimer
Showman of Showmen
1. Elizabeth Pollock
Obstacle Course
1. Evan Michael
2. Zacharia Latimer