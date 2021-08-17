Posted on by

Junior Fair results – Fancy Poultry


Standard Chicken

Single Comb- Male

1. Kolton Hengstler

2. Amy Briggs

3. Ethan Brunson

Single Comb- Female

1. Kolton Hengstler- Grand Champion

2. Amy Briggs

3. Ellie Pistone

4. Arrow Pistone

5. Ellie Pistone

Rose Comb- Male

1. Kolton Hengstler

Rose Comb- Female

1. Kolton Hengstler

2. Ellie Pistone

Feather Leg- Male

1. Amy Briggs

Feather Leg- Male

1. Arrow Pistone

2. Abby Cowan

3. Abby Cowan

All Other Variety- Male

1. Kolton Hengstler

All Other Variety- Female

1. Scarlet Pistone

2. Kolton Hengstler

3. Pippin Pistone

4. Pippin Pistone

5. Amy Briggs

Bantam Chicken

Single Comb- Male

1. Kolton Hengstler

Single Comb- Female

1. Kolton Hengstler

2. Jenifer Schaeffer

3. Arrow Pistone

Rose Comb- Male

1. Scarlet Pistone

Any Variety- Feather Leg 1 Bird- Male

1. River Stone

2. Richard Lyle

3. Trenton Lyle

4. Richard Lyle

5. Dane Moniaci

Any Variety- Feather Leg 1 Bird- Female

1. Trenton Lyle- Grand Champion

2. Richard Lyle

3. Carson Shoffner

4. Carson Shoffner

5. Richard Lyle

Game (Old English or Modern)- Male

1. Dane Moniaci

Egg Laying Chicken Pen of 2

Young Hens- White/Green/Blue Eggs

1. Amy Briggs- Grand Champion

2. Sophia Brunson

Young Hens- Brown Eggs

1. Amy Briggs

2. Maria Stephenson

3. Ethan Brunson

Old Hens- White/Blue/Green Eggs

1. Amy Briggs

Old Hens- Brown Eggs

1. Jenifer Schaeffer

2. Tyler Barhorst

3. Amy Briggs

4. Charlotte Koverman

5. Maria Stephenson

Dozen Eggs

All Types

1. Amy Briggs- Grand Champion

2. Charlotte Koverman

3. Tyler Barhorst

4. Alicia Barhorst

5. Maria Stephenson

Meat Chickens

Lightweight

Class 1

1. Dane Moniaci

Overweight

Class 2

1. Taylor Wagner

2. Taylor Wagner

3. Samuel Walls

Pen of Fryers

Class 3

1. Landon Buehler

2. Tyler King

3. Avery Shoffner

4. Carson Shoffner

5. Vivian Hoehne

Class 4

1. Reilly Somers- Grand Champion

2. Landon Buehler

3. Claudia Hoehne

4. Alicia Barhorst

5. Seth Walls

Class 5

1. Leanne York- Reserve Champion

2. Abraham Hoehne

3. Ella Hoehne

4. Ben York

5. Abraham Hoehne

Class 6

1. Nathan York

2. Vivian Hoehne

3. Tyler Barhorst

4. Trent Leugers

5. Adam Hoehne

Pen of Broilers

Class 7

1. Alex Gaerke- 5th Overall

2. Nicholas York

3. Ben York

4. Seth Walls

5. Adam Hoehne

Class 8

1. Nathan York- Reserve Grand Champion

2. Jadyn Gaerke

3. Benjamin York

4. Jayden Gaerke

5. Samuel Walls

Class 9

1. Tyler King- Grand Champion

2. Benjamin York- 3rd Overall

3. Alex Gaerke

4. Anna Meyer

5. Leanne York

Class 10

1. Reilly Sommers- 4th Overall

2. Alicia Barhorst

3. Porter Depinet

4. Seth Walls

5. Tyler Barhorst

Single Fryers

Class 11

1. Tyler King- 3rd Overall

2. Landon Buehler

3. Alicia Barhorst

4. Carson Shoffner

5. Alexander Burt

Class 12

1. Ben York- Grand Champion

2. Porter Depinet- Reserve Grand Champion

3. Jay Bensman

4. Avery Shoffner

Class 13

1. Vivian Hoehne- 4th Overall

2. Nathan York

3. Samuel Walls

4. Abraham Hoehne

5. Claudia Hoehne

Class 14

1. Adam Hoehne- 5th Overall

2. Ella Hoehne

3. Trent Leugers

4. Tyler Barhorst

5. Ben York

Single Broilers

Class 15

1. Seth Walls- Reserve Grand Champion

2. Leanne York

3. Ben York

4. Anna Meyer

5. Adam Hoehne

Class 16

1. Jayden Gaerke- 3rd Overall

2. Alicia Barhorst- 5th Overall

3. Alex Gaerke

4. Alexander Burt

5. Nicholas York

Class 17

1. Reilly Sommer- Grand Champion

2. Tyler Barhorst- 4th Overall

3. Benjamin York

4. Samuel Walls

5. Porter Depinet

Ducks

Class 1

1. Ryan Michael

2. Ella Michael

3. Sophia Brewer

4. Brianna Brewer

5. Brianna Brewer

Class 2

1. Riley Brewer

2. Lucas Langenkamp

3. Lucas Langenkamp

4. Ryan Michael

5. Riley Brewer

Class 3

1. Addison Brewer- Grand Champion

2. Bethany Althauser- Reserve Grand Champion

3. Addison Brewer

4. Bethany Althauser

Turkeys

Meat Turkeys

Class 1

1. Sophia Brunson

2. Emma Brunson

3. Ethan Brunson

4. Emma Brunson

Class 2

1. River Pistone

2. Abby Cowan

3. Pippin Pistone

4. Abby Cowan

Class 3

1. Mallory Havenar- Reserve Grand Champion

2. Avery Shoffner

3. Arrow Pistone

4. Mallory Havenar

5. Scarlet Pistone

Class 4

1. Carson Shoffner- Grand Champion

2. Maya Oduro

3. Carson Shoffner

4. Avery Shoffner

5. Ellie Pistone

Breeding Turkeys

Class 1

1. Amy Briggs

Poultry Showmanship

Junior

1. River Pistone

2. Dane Moniaci

3. Arrow Pistone

4. Sophia Brunson

5. Ethan Brunson

Intermediate

1. Kolton Hengstler

2. Amy Briggs

3. Scarlet Pistone

4. Emma Brunson

5. Charlotte Koverman

Senior

1. Pippin Pistone

2. Leanne York

3. Jenifer Schaeffer

4. Alex Gaerke

Showman of Showmen

1. Kolton Hangstler