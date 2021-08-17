Junior Fair results – Fancy Poultry

Standard Chicken
Single Comb- Male
1. Kolton Hengstler
2. Amy Briggs
3. Ethan Brunson
Single Comb- Female
1. Kolton Hengstler- Grand Champion
2. Amy Briggs
3. Ellie Pistone
4. Arrow Pistone
5. Ellie Pistone
Rose Comb- Male
1. Kolton Hengstler
Rose Comb- Female
1. Kolton Hengstler
2. Ellie Pistone
Feather Leg- Male
1. Amy Briggs
Feather Leg- Male
1. Arrow Pistone
2. Abby Cowan
3. Abby Cowan
All Other Variety- Male
1. Kolton Hengstler
All Other Variety- Female
1. Scarlet Pistone
2. Kolton Hengstler
3. Pippin Pistone
4. Pippin Pistone
5. Amy Briggs
Bantam Chicken
Single Comb- Male
1. Kolton Hengstler
Single Comb- Female
1. Kolton Hengstler
2. Jenifer Schaeffer
3. Arrow Pistone
Rose Comb- Male
1. Scarlet Pistone
Any Variety- Feather Leg 1 Bird- Male
1. River Stone
2. Richard Lyle
3. Trenton Lyle
4. Richard Lyle
5. Dane Moniaci
Any Variety- Feather Leg 1 Bird- Female
1. Trenton Lyle- Grand Champion
2. Richard Lyle
3. Carson Shoffner
4. Carson Shoffner
5. Richard Lyle
Game (Old English or Modern)- Male
1. Dane Moniaci
Egg Laying Chicken Pen of 2
Young Hens- White/Green/Blue Eggs
1. Amy Briggs- Grand Champion
2. Sophia Brunson
Young Hens- Brown Eggs
1. Amy Briggs
2. Maria Stephenson
3. Ethan Brunson
Old Hens- White/Blue/Green Eggs
1. Amy Briggs
Old Hens- Brown Eggs
1. Jenifer Schaeffer
2. Tyler Barhorst
3. Amy Briggs
4. Charlotte Koverman
5. Maria Stephenson
Dozen Eggs
All Types
1. Amy Briggs- Grand Champion
2. Charlotte Koverman
3. Tyler Barhorst
4. Alicia Barhorst
5. Maria Stephenson
Meat Chickens
Lightweight
Class 1
1. Dane Moniaci
Overweight
Class 2
1. Taylor Wagner
2. Taylor Wagner
3. Samuel Walls
Pen of Fryers
Class 3
1. Landon Buehler
2. Tyler King
3. Avery Shoffner
4. Carson Shoffner
5. Vivian Hoehne
Class 4
1. Reilly Somers- Grand Champion
2. Landon Buehler
3. Claudia Hoehne
4. Alicia Barhorst
5. Seth Walls
Class 5
1. Leanne York- Reserve Champion
2. Abraham Hoehne
3. Ella Hoehne
4. Ben York
5. Abraham Hoehne
Class 6
1. Nathan York
2. Vivian Hoehne
3. Tyler Barhorst
4. Trent Leugers
5. Adam Hoehne
Pen of Broilers
Class 7
1. Alex Gaerke- 5th Overall
2. Nicholas York
3. Ben York
4. Seth Walls
5. Adam Hoehne
Class 8
1. Nathan York- Reserve Grand Champion
2. Jadyn Gaerke
3. Benjamin York
4. Jayden Gaerke
5. Samuel Walls
Class 9
1. Tyler King- Grand Champion
2. Benjamin York- 3rd Overall
3. Alex Gaerke
4. Anna Meyer
5. Leanne York
Class 10
1. Reilly Sommers- 4th Overall
2. Alicia Barhorst
3. Porter Depinet
4. Seth Walls
5. Tyler Barhorst
Single Fryers
Class 11
1. Tyler King- 3rd Overall
2. Landon Buehler
3. Alicia Barhorst
4. Carson Shoffner
5. Alexander Burt
Class 12
1. Ben York- Grand Champion
2. Porter Depinet- Reserve Grand Champion
3. Jay Bensman
4. Avery Shoffner
Class 13
1. Vivian Hoehne- 4th Overall
2. Nathan York
3. Samuel Walls
4. Abraham Hoehne
5. Claudia Hoehne
Class 14
1. Adam Hoehne- 5th Overall
2. Ella Hoehne
3. Trent Leugers
4. Tyler Barhorst
5. Ben York
Single Broilers
Class 15
1. Seth Walls- Reserve Grand Champion
2. Leanne York
3. Ben York
4. Anna Meyer
5. Adam Hoehne
Class 16
1. Jayden Gaerke- 3rd Overall
2. Alicia Barhorst- 5th Overall
3. Alex Gaerke
4. Alexander Burt
5. Nicholas York
Class 17
1. Reilly Sommer- Grand Champion
2. Tyler Barhorst- 4th Overall
3. Benjamin York
4. Samuel Walls
5. Porter Depinet
Ducks
Class 1
1. Ryan Michael
2. Ella Michael
3. Sophia Brewer
4. Brianna Brewer
5. Brianna Brewer
Class 2
1. Riley Brewer
2. Lucas Langenkamp
3. Lucas Langenkamp
4. Ryan Michael
5. Riley Brewer
Class 3
1. Addison Brewer- Grand Champion
2. Bethany Althauser- Reserve Grand Champion
3. Addison Brewer
4. Bethany Althauser
Turkeys
Meat Turkeys
Class 1
1. Sophia Brunson
2. Emma Brunson
3. Ethan Brunson
4. Emma Brunson
Class 2
1. River Pistone
2. Abby Cowan
3. Pippin Pistone
4. Abby Cowan
Class 3
1. Mallory Havenar- Reserve Grand Champion
2. Avery Shoffner
3. Arrow Pistone
4. Mallory Havenar
5. Scarlet Pistone
Class 4
1. Carson Shoffner- Grand Champion
2. Maya Oduro
3. Carson Shoffner
4. Avery Shoffner
5. Ellie Pistone
Breeding Turkeys
Class 1
1. Amy Briggs
Poultry Showmanship
Junior
1. River Pistone
2. Dane Moniaci
3. Arrow Pistone
4. Sophia Brunson
5. Ethan Brunson
Intermediate
1. Kolton Hengstler
2. Amy Briggs
3. Scarlet Pistone
4. Emma Brunson
5. Charlotte Koverman
Senior
1. Pippin Pistone
2. Leanne York
3. Jenifer Schaeffer
4. Alex Gaerke
Showman of Showmen
1. Kolton Hangstler