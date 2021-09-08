2021 Farm Science Review to be live and in person.

LONDON — The 59th Ohio State University Farm Science Review “Measure What Matters” will be held Sept. 21-23 at the Molly Caren Agriculture Center in London, Ohio. Gates open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

After the 2020 Farm Science Review was held virtual, it will be great to be in person at the100 acre site. Featured at the event will be more than 100 educational sessions, including “Ask the Expert” talks; 600 exhibits; the most comprehensive field crop demonstrations in the United States; a career exploration fair; and immersive virtual reality videos of agricultural activities. The three-day event host 100,000 people annually. If you are still unable to make it, “Farm Science Review Live” will be available online. There you will be able to view live content at Molly Caren Agriculture Center to anywhere in the world.

Advanced sale tickets are available for $7 at the Shelby County Extension office at 810 Fair Road, Sidney, Ohio 45365, through Monday, Sept. 20. Office hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., cash or check payment only. Gate sale tickets are $10 and children under the age of 5 are free admission.