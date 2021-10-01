Still time to sign up for H2Ohio program

SIDNEY — The H2Ohio program is a water quality improvement program that allows Shelby County producers to implement proven conservation practices that limit agricultural nitrogen and phosphorus runoff from fertilizer.

Enrollment for practices will occur in two phases. Sign up for Phase One opened in July and ends Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Practices that are currently open for enrollment are:

The voluntary nutrient management plan development is $10 per acre.

A completed nutrient management plan will be required for enrollment into Phase Two.

Phase Two sign up will occur either late winter or early spring. Open enrollment dates for this phase will be coming soon.

If interested, call Shelby SWCD at 937-492-6520, ext. 3 to set up an appointment.