Winter steer weigh-in to be held

WAPAKONETA — 4-H and FFA members wishing to exhibit beef or dairy steers at the 2022 Auglaize County Fair must have their steers in possession by Dec. 11, 2021, and participate in the winter steer weigh-in. The winter steer weigh-in will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds. Steers will be accepted on a first come first serve basis from 7:30 to 11 a.m.

All animals must participate in this weigh-in to be eligible for showing and selling at the 2022 fair. Each exhibitor may weigh in a maximum of three steers.

Steers should be pre-registered by Dec. 3, 2021. Contact Ohio State University Extension, Auglaize County at 419-910-6050 for more information.