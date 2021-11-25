75th Conservation Banquet planned

FORT LORAMIE — The Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District’s 75th Annual Meeting and Banquet will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. The event will be held at St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie. A two-meat buffet with all the trimmings, including dessert, will be served at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and photographs and memorabilia from the last 75 years will be on display. Voting for the election of two Board of Supervisor positions will take place from 5:30 until 7 p.m.

After dinner the Outstanding Cooperator of the Year and will be introduced. The district staff will share a presentation about the past year’s activities and accomplishments of the local Soil and Water Conservation District.

Tickets are $10 each. Contact the office, 937-492-6520, ext. 3 or any supervisor or staff member to purchase tickets. Purchase or reserve tickets by Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.

Watch the Sidney Daily News for articles with details pertaining to the candidates and election for board of supervisor positions.