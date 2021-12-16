West Ohio Agronomy Day planned for Jan. 10

FORT LORAMIE — The 2022 West Ohio Agronomy Day will be held on Monday, Jan. 10, at St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie. Doors open starting at 7:30 a.m. with a marketing update at 8 a.m.

At 8:30 a.m. the program including Private Pesticide Applicator Recertification (Core and Categories 1, 2, and 6) and the one-hour Fertilizer Applicator Recertification Training for those who are already certified to apply commercial fertilizers will begin. In addition, Certified Crop Advisor CEUs (NM, SW, IPM, CM, and S) and Commercial Pesticide Applicator Credits (Core, 2A, and 2C) have been approved.

The program will conclude at 4:30 p.m.

Ohio State’s Alyssa Essman will have a video on “Herbicides and Cover Crops.” Dr. John Fulton, OSU Precision Agriculture, assisted by Alan Leininger will speak on “Using drones in agriculture production,” Dr Laura Lindsey on, “How do I get my soybean yields through the glass ceiling?” and Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora on “Soybean Pathology, Greg LaBarge and Terry Mescher on “Water Quality – Where are we today?” “Grain storage management and fumigation must do’s,” Josh Wilhelm and Jeff Waggoner. “Insight on Carbon Markets,” with OSU Extension Educator Mike Estadt. Dr. Paul Pierce will speak on “Corn diseases and prevention.” Jason Hartschuh will discuss, “Forage production.” “Farm safety with an emphasis on confined spaces,” will be a topic covered by OSU’s Dee Jepsen. Then to get county producers excited about research, Elizabeth Hawkins will talk about, “ e-Fields projects and how to get involved in 2022.”

This is a yearly event not only to get area producers credits to be compliant with the Ohio Department of Agriculture but to have discussions on issues the 2021 season with 2022 solutions.

The event is hosted by Shelby County OSU Extension and surrounding counties.