OSU plans weed program

SIDNEY — Ohio State University Extension is inviting crop producers to attend a regional 2022 Ohio Weed University on Thursday, Feb. 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., Sidney.

This program is being hosted by the Shelby and Darke County Extension offices with support from Ohio Corn and Wheat.

Topics include hot topics, local weed issues, weed biology and identification, control strategies, cover crop management in forages and evaluating herbicide.s

Speakers will be Dr. Mark Loux, weeds extension specialist, and Alyssa Essman, research associate and PhD candidate.

The registration fee per person is $40 and is due by Jan. 21, 2022. The fee includes lunch and course materials. Pesticide and Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) credits will be available.

Registration should be sent to the Shelby County Extension Office. Make checks payable to OSU Extension. Mail to OSU Extension Shelby County, 810 Fair Road, Sidney, OH. 45365

For more information, contact Matt Schmerge, Schmerge.1@osu.edu or 937-498-7239.