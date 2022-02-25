Heilers honored as Educator of the Year finalist

ANNA – Agricultural educators play an essential and selfless role in the communities they serve. As they prepare future generations for successful careers, many also devote countless hours and often their own resources to make a difference.

On Feb. 22, Sarah Heilers, an agricultural teacher at Anna High School in Anna, Ohio, was honored as a finalist for the 2021-22 Ag Educator of the Year honor through the Golden Owl Award.

To shed light on the contributions of Ohio’s leading agricultural teachers, Nationwide, the No. 1 insurer of farms and ranches in the U.S.1, is honoring 10 exceptional teachers as finalists for its Golden Owl Award.

As a finalist, Heilers was presented with a plaque in front of Anna FFA members, and the Anna FFA Chapter will receive $500 to help support future educational efforts. Heilers will then have the chance to be crowned as Ohio’s Ag Educator of the Year in May 2022 during the 94th Ohio FFA Convention and earn an additional $3,000 for her school’s agriculture program.

“Ohio is home to many outstanding ag teachers. We are so glad to highlight and recognize 10 honorees for their ongoing commitment to student success,” said Jessica Parrish, executive director of the Ohio FFA Foundation. “This award brings together statewide partners and the local school community to honor teachers for being a foundational part of the local FFA experience for students.”

From August to December 2021, the Golden Owl Award accumulated more than 300 nominations in Ohio from local students, fellow teachers, parents, and community members.

The Golden Owl Award is the result of partnerships between Nationwide, Ohio FFA, Ohio Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Mid-America and AgCredit, ACA. To learn more about the Golden Owl Award, visit www.GoldenOwlAward.com.