McCartyville Producers 4-H holds officer elections

MCCARTYVILLE — The 2022 4-H season is underway in preparation for the Shelby County Fair.

The McCartyville Producer 4-H club hosted their first meeting on Jan. 23. The club consists of approximately 100 members.

At that meeting they elected officers, handed out achievements, celebrated the 2021 season, and discussed fundraisers. The officers this year are President Grant Albers, Vice President Jenna Wolters, Secretary Izzy Jenkins, Treasurer Makayla Brunson, News Reporter Claire Brunson, Health and Safety Officer Russell Hoying, Community Service Joey Bruns, and Recreation Officer Isaiah Schulze.

In addition, the Certificate of Achievement was handed out to members who participated in previous years. The McCartyville club also had a pizza party and handed out gift cards to their members in honor of all the hard work put into the club. The club also discussed fundraiser and community service work like trash pick, candy sales and incentive money. In 4-H, members are committed to helping young people develop skills that will help them succeed.

By Claire Brunson For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is the news reporter for the 4-H club.

The writer is the news reporter for the 4-H club.