Mohler wins state award

Curtis Mohler of Sidney, placed first in the state in the I:Conventional Irrigated Class of the 2021 National Corn Yield Contest, sponsored by the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA). Mohler’s field entry yielded 291.0103 bushels per acre. Paula and Curtis Mohler accepted the state trophy during the 2022 Commodity Classic held March 10-12 in New Orleans.

