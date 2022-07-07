OABA to award agribusiness employees for professionalism, stewardship, excellence

COLUMBUS – The Ohio AgriBusiness Association (OABA) will recognize outstanding leaders in the agribusiness industry through the OABA Industry Excellence Awards.

OABA has a distinguished history of providing educational opportunities to its member companies and their employees. The Industry Excellence Awards are OABA’s next step to recognizing stories of professionalism, stewardship and excellence within the agribusiness industry.

“The agriculture community is home to many exceptional individuals who are leading the industry in customer service, safety, stewardship and so much more,” said Chris Henney, president and CEO of OABA. “By recognizing and honoring these leaders, we raise the bar for the entire agribusiness industry.”

OABA member company employees can now be nominated for three award opportunities: Achievement as an Emerging Leader, Excellence in Customer Service and Excellence in Safety & Stewardship. Nominations can be submitted by any industry professional, but the nominee must work for an OABA member company.

Nominations must be submitted by July 29, 2022.

Award recipients will be recognized at the 2023 OABA Industry Conference on Feb. 1. Winners will receive complimentary registration and lodging for the conference, recognition in industry publications and a $1,000 cash award, sponsored by Assured Partners – ABIS/J.H. Ward.

Applications must be submitted by July 29 to the Ohio Agribusiness Association, 5151 Reed Road, Suite 126-C, Columbus, OH 43220. To nominate an employee, visit oaba.net/awards to download the applications. For additional information, contact Lauren Prettyman at 614-326-7520 or [email protected]