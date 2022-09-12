Farm Science Review set for 2022

LONDON — Even after 60 years, there’s always something new at Farm Science Review and, for this year’s show set for Sept. 20-22, it starts with how visitors can purchase tickets.

A new mobile ticketing option will allow visitors to print tickets at home or save to a mobile device for entry. The presale ticket price of $10 will be available online at fsr.osu.edu and at the Shelby County Ohio State University Extension office at 810 Fair Road, Sidney, Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Pre-Ticket sales are through Monday, Sept. 19.

Tickets may still be purchased online during Farm Science Review (FSR) for $15. Children 5 and under are free. Visitors may also still purchase paper tickets with cash or credit card at the gates. Parking is free.

As always, the premier agricultural education and industry exposition will provide valuable information to farmers and producers, while focusing on continuing to educate for the future.

Hosted by the Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, FSR is held at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center, 135 State Route 38, near London. The 60th FSR will focus on “Embracing Time and Change.” Review hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 20–21 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 22.

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the event, which will feature more than 100 educational sessions including “Ask the Expert” talks, the most comprehensive field crop demonstrations in the United States, 600 exhibits, a career exploration fair, and immersive virtual reality videos of agricultural activities.

“For six decades, FSR has offered a gathering place for agriculture to showcase products, services, and education to the public to improve profitability, sustainability, and excitement for future possibilities,” said Nick Zachrich, FSR manager. “As FSR reaches this milestone year for the 60th edition of bringing the industry together, there is a lot of optimism that the next 60 years will be full of new practices and technology that could be displayed at Farm Science Review.”

Across the 100-acre exhibit area, attendees will see new products and exhibitors, which will range from livestock, electric tractors, and other equipment and implement improvements, as well as educational sessions and displays from OSU Extension.

For more information, visit fsr.osu.edu.