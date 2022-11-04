New Bremen FFA member wins national award

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The National FFA Organization held its National Convention Oct. 26-29, 2022. Eighteen members of the New Bremen FFA Chapter attended the convention.

Members had the opportunity to tour several businesses during the trip, attend convention sessions and the convention expo. Members toured Schwartz Horse Farm in Berne; Formula Boats in Decatur and Hunters Honey Bee Farm. Students attended several convention sessions where they listened to motivational speakers, National FFA Officers and witnessed chapters and members across the nation be recognized for their outstanding achievements.

The New Bremen FFA Chapter was represented on stage by officers Bridget Wilson and Megan Ritter. The chapter was recognized as a Three Star National Chapter which recognizes the top seven percent of chapters across the United States.

Liam Homan, Max Homan and Jared Weigandt, graduate members of the chapter, were all named as National Proficiency Finalists on stage at convention, meaning the top four in the country in their perspective proficiency award areas. Liam Homan was a National Proficiency Finalist in the area of Grain Production for his Supervised Agriculture Experience project at Homan Beef Farm. Max Homan was named as a national finalist in the area of Dairy Production Placement for his SAE and Homan Dairy Farm. Jared Weigandt was named as a National Finalist in the area of Landscape Management for his SAE at Sidney Lawn and Landscape. All three of these members were named as the state winners in May at the State Convention for their award areas.

They then had their applications forwarded to the national level for competition. In August, they were all announced as national finalists and were then recognized on stage for their success. Additionally, Weigandt was named as the National Winner in Landscape Management for the entire country. The chapter was excited to have three national finalist and one winner this year, a record year for our chapter for success at the national level.

Another highlight for the chapter was having five students earn their American FFA Degrees. The American Degree is the highest degree members can earn through the FFA and less than one percent of members in the FFA earn their American FFA Degree. These members included Emma Homan, Liam Homan, Max Homan, Ashton Ritter and Abigail Sniegowski.

There were 18 New Bremen FFA members who attended this year's convention. American Degree Recipients from New Bremen were Emma Homan, Max Homan, Liam Homan, Abigail Sniegowski and Ashton Ritter. Jared Weigandt was named as the National Winner in the Landscape Management Proficiency Award. He is shown here with a National FFA Officer and his FFA adviser, Maria Homan.