West Ohio Agronomy Day set for Jan. 23

FORT LORAMIE — The 2023 West Ohio Agronomy Day will be held on Monday, Jan. 23, at St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie. West Ohio Agronomy Day is a day filled with information from many specialists around the state. This is not only a recertification for pesticide and fertilizer applicators but a day of new and updated information in many aspects of the agriculture world.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m. with a fertilizer update and credits (category 15) starting at 8 a.m. At 9 a.m. the program including Private Pesticide Applicator Recertification (Core and Categories 1, 2, and 6). In addition, Certified Crop Advisor CEUs and Commercial Pesticide Applicator Credits (Core, 2A, and 2C) have been approved. The program will conclude at 4:30 p.m.

Once again, the agenda is set to fulfil fertilizer and pesticide credits along with useful information to update individuals on agronomy news.

Topics that will be covered are fertilizer adjustments and applications by Greg LaBarge, state specialist with OSU Extension. John Wilhelm with Fumigation Service and Supply, talking about the do’s and don’ts with grain storage fumigation. OSU’s new Dairy Management Specialists Jason Hartschuh will be discussing alternative forages and management. How to store and manage pesticides on the farm will be taught by Amanda Bennett OSU Extension Educator in Miami County.

Elizabeth Hawkins, OSU state specialist will talk about record keeping and how to conduct on-farm research. An update on 2022 weed control issues and what can people do in 2023, will be led by Matt Schmerge OSU Extension educator in Shelby County. Dr. Pierce Paul from The Ohio State University will cover all about tar spot, along with corn and wheat disease management. Cargill’s own Andrea Guckes will cover grain market updates. Dr. Laura Lindsey from The Ohio State University will discuss research in which crop do we plant first, corn vs soybeans. Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora with The Ohio State University will inform us on soybean cyst nematode – “what you don’t see can hurt you more.”

Dr. John Fulton Professor and Extension specialist from The Ohio State University will discuss the use of drones in agriculture and the future of precision agriculture. Then to close out the day Brian Rund from NuFarm will be giving updates on the supply chain that affect agriculture products.

The evening portion of the pesticide applicator training will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Shelby County Ag Center, 810 Fair Road, Sidney. The program will begin at 5 p.m. with fertilizer credits (Category 15) for both private and commercial applicators. A light dinner and drink will be provided to the applicators who will be staying for pesticide credits. Organizers will be providing only Private Pesticide Applicator Recertification credits (Core and Categories 1, 2, and 6) ; no Commercial Pesticide or CCA credits. These trainings will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and will be conducted by OSU Extension personnel.

The registration fee varies based on credits needed: $35 for the Private or Commercial Pesticide Applicator Recertification, $15 for the Fertilizer Applicator Recertification, $10 for CCAs and for those coming just for the fun, food, fellowship and lots of information. Contact the Shelby County Extension office at 937-498-7239 or email Matt Schmerge at [email protected] by Jan. 11 to make a reservation. Be sure to indicate which program you wish to attend (daytime or evening) and what credits you need.

Sponsors for the 2023 West Ohio Agronomy Day (to date) include A.G. Boogher & Son Inc., Fertilizer Dealer Supply, Bambauer Fertilizer and Seed, New Ag Horizons, Farm Credit Mid-America, Ohio Soybean Council, Otte Ag, LLC, Koenig Equipment, Cargill, Seed Consultants, Ohio Corn and Wheat and Shelby County Farm Bureau.

In addition anyone interested in getting a pesticide and/or fertilizer license, there are resources to help them do that. Contact the extension office or check out pested.osu.edu for online information.

An online 3-hour FACT option will be available again this year. The 2023 Agricultural Fertilizer FIRST-TIME Certification Webinar will be held on March 22, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The deadline for applicators to register is March 15, 2023. The fee to register is $35, as in years past. For additional information regarding this event, you can visit the website at https://nutrienteducation.osu.edu/OnlineFertCert.