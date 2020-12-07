Fairlawn king, queen to be crowned Friday

SIDNEY — “A Year To Remember” is the theme for the Fairlawn Local School’s homecoming celebration for the 2020-21 school year. The crowning of this year’s queen and king will be held Friday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m. before the junior varsity basketball game against Jackson Center. Crowning the queen and king will be the 2019-20 king Cade Allison and queen Grace Weigandt. The theme song for the festivity is “Beautiful Crazy” by Luke Combs. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no homecoming dance at this time. Members of the High School Student Council is sponsoring the event.

Attendants for this year’s homecoming are:

• Freshmen Nolan Cramer, son of Brian Cramer and Jennifer and Jeremy Martin, and Lilianna Phillips, daughter of Keith and Sonya Phillips.

• Sophomores Logan Heath, son of Rob Heath and Christi Heathm and Hannah Jones, daughter of Mike and Chasse Layton.

• Juniors Gauge Sharrock, son of Dan and Tammy Sharrock and Vonda Rodeheffer, and Chloe Weigandt, daughter of Jason and Gwen Weigandt.

This year’s senior king and queen candidates are Allan Asher, son of Nick Asher and Tracy Asher; Drew Maddy, son of Mitch and Mandy Maddy; Ashton Piper, Jace and Casie Piper; Jack Quinlisk, son of John and Laura Quinlisk; Catherine Cardo, daughter of Frank and Jenny Cardo; Zoey Douglas, daughter of Brian and Danielle Douglas; Alex Henman, daughter of Michael and Julie Henman; and Logan Landrey, daughter of Jeremy Landrey and Misti Landrey.

The master of ceremony is Skyler Piper, son of Jace and Casie Piper. The mistress of ceremony is

Kylee Ginter, daughter of Gary and Shelly Ginter.

Representing the kindergarten class as junior attendants are Luke Burley, son of Don and Sarah Burley; Liam Middleton, son of Seth and Britnie Middleton; Sawyer Leckey, daughter of Kevin and Dannielle Leckey; and Emma Middleton, daughter of Alan and Susan Middleton.