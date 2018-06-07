Koenig Equipment to acquire Cahall Brothers

BOTKINS — Koenig Equipment Inc., a John Deere dealer based in Botkins, Ohio, is acquiring the assets and operations of the Cahall Brothers, Inc. Amelia, Ohio, location. With this addition, Koenig Equipment will operate 15 dealership facilities serving customers in southwestern Ohio and southeastern Indiana.

“Koenig shareholders and family are honored that Cahall would choose us to serve the customers, geography and employees they have developed over the last 65 years,” said Koenig CEO Aaron Koenig. “In addition, we appreciate the confidence John Deere has shown in Koenig by choosing our dealership to represent their product in the Cincinnati market. Most importantly, we could not have reached this point without our fantastic customers and employees, both past and present.”

The store will be closed on Friday, June 8, and Saturday, June 9, for system integration. The first day of business for the combined operation is scheduled for Monday, June 11, 2018. Customers are encouraged to visit our Lebanon, Ohio, store for any immediate needs on June 8 and 9.

To learn more about Koenig Equipment and the products and services provided, please visit the company website at http://www.koenigequipment.com/ and follow the company on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.