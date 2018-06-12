Workers comp adds small business program

COLUMBUS — Ohio small employers have a new option for lowering their workers’ comp premiums and increasing worker health and safety.

Private employers can now sign up for the new Policy Activity Rebate (PAR) program.

“Even small employers can save money and improve workplace safety by better understanding Ohio’s workers’ compensation system,” said Kevin Abrams, chief operating officer for the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC). “PAR offers a flexible alternative for smaller employers to improve safety and become more engaged in their risk management programs.”

Under the program, employers earn credits for completing activities designed to improve workplace safety practices and encourage attentive management of their workers’ comp policies. Employers receive a 50 percent premium rebate, up to $2,000. To be eligible for the rebate, they must select from among 33 available activities and earn 11 credits during the policy year that begins July 1.

Abrams added that employers have a variety of options, including attending safety training, bringing an employee back to work on light/modified duty and enrolling employees in BWC’s Better You, Better Ohio! wellness program.

Public and private employers of any size can participate but must have an experience modifier of at least 1.0, a measurement of an employer’s risk compared to the average risk of like employers.

Public employers can begin signing up Dec. 1.

For information, visit bwc.ohio.gov.