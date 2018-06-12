Hulme joins Mutual Federal board

SIDNEY — Mutual Federal, a division of First Bank Richmond, has named Michael Hulme, president of Hulme & Company, CPAs Inc., in Piqua, to its board of directors.

Hulme has more than 20 years of experience in local public accounting and was a partner in another public accounting firm before founding Hulme & Company approximately two years ago. He earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from Miami University. Hulme is involved in the community, serving as treasurer of the Miami County YMCA, Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, Piqua Rotary Club, Westminster Presbyterian Church and Clear Creek Farm. He is also on the board of directors of the Edison Community College Foundation, serves on the Investment Committee of the Troy Foundation, and is an advisory board member of Upper Valley Medical Center.