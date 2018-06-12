Posted on by

Garmann/Miller adds Michael


Michael

Michael


MINSTER — Ashley Michael, of Anna, has joined Garmann/Miller & Associates Inc. as a mechanical designer.

Michael received her Bachelor of Science in agricultural engineering, specializing in structures and facilities, from the Ohio State University in May. She is a 2013 graduate of Anna High School.

While in college, she participated in an internship with the city of Urbana Engineering Department. She is a member of the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers and the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers.

Michael
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_Michael.jpgMichael

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU