Garmann/Miller adds Michael

MINSTER — Ashley Michael, of Anna, has joined Garmann/Miller & Associates Inc. as a mechanical designer.

Michael received her Bachelor of Science in agricultural engineering, specializing in structures and facilities, from the Ohio State University in May. She is a 2013 graduate of Anna High School.

While in college, she participated in an internship with the city of Urbana Engineering Department. She is a member of the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers and the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers.